S&P/TSX composite down as tech stocks fall, U.S. stocks mixed

TORONTO - Losses in the technology stocks helped lead Canada's main stock index lower in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.74 points at 20,433.43.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 234.85 points at 35,296.06. The S&P 500 index was down 16.44 points at 4,549.28, while the Nasdaq composite was down 177.37 points at 14,180.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.87 cents US compared with 75.93 cents US on Wednesday.

The September crude oil contract was up 44 cents at US$75.73 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 15 cents at 2.76 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down US$8.30 at US$1,972.50 an ounce and the September copper contract was up four cents at US$3.85 a pound.

