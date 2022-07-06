EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen delivers her speech at the European Parliament during the presentation of the programme of activities of the Czech Republic's EU presidency, Wednesday, July 6, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. The European Union's Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that the 27-nation bloc needs to emergency plans to prepare for a complete cut-off Russia gas in the wake of the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)