Andrew Tate case: Romania tows luxury cars, other assets

A man secures a luxury vehicle which was seized in a case against media influencer Andrew Tate, is towed away, on the outskirts of Bucharest, Romania, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Prosecutors seized several luxury vehicles after Tate lost a second appeal this week at a Bucharest court, where he challenged the seizure of assets in the late December raids, including properties, land, and a fleet of luxury cars. More than 10 properties and land owned by companies registered to the Tate brothers have also been seized so far. (AP Photo/Alexandru Dobre)