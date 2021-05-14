RICHMOND, British Columbia (AP) _ GLG Life Tech Corp. (GLGLF) on Friday reported a loss of $3 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Richmond, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents.
The sweetener maker posted revenue of $2.6 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at 32 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 13 cents.
