Betting on social media as a news destination for the young

Kiki Sideris, a reporter for The News Movement (TNM), a social media news operation re-imagined for Gen-Z consumers, use her phone to produce a TikTok video on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in New York. TNM uses a staff of reporters with an average age of 25 to make tailored news content for sites like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)