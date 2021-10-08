Commercial cleaning industry sees demand recovery even as many offices remain empty

A staff person cleans a door handle at the Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park in Ottawa, below a notice from Ottawa Public Health advising people to delay visiting city facilities if they are at risk or have symptoms of COVID-19, Saturday, March 14, 2020. While many offices remain sparsely-staffed or empty, the businesses that clean them say demand for their services is getting back to normal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang