New, Stephen Poloz-backed company aims to make home ownership more attainable

Rob Richards, right, and Daniel Dubois pose in this undated handout photo. Key, a Toronto-based company that launched Tuesday, wants to help Canadians get into the real estate market with investments as low as 2.5 per cent. Co-founders Rob Richards and Daniel Dubois say the goal of their company is to help build home equity years sooner and without being locked into traditional mortgages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Key