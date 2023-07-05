Stalemate: UPS, Teamsters contract talks break down with each side blaming the other

United Parcel Service trucks are seen parked at a distribution facility, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Boston. Frustrated by what he called an "appalling counterproposal" earlier this week, Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien, the head of the union representing 340,000 UPS workers, said a strike now appears inevitable and gave the shipping giant a Friday deadline to improve its offer. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)