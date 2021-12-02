EU drug regulator starts reviewing new coronavirus vaccine

FILE - Exterior view of the European Medicines Agency, EMA, in Amsterdam's business district, Netherlands, on April 20, 2021. The European Union drug regulator said Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 it has started a rolling review of a new coronavirus vaccine made by French startup Valneva, the first step toward giving the vaccine the green light to be used in the 27-nation bloc. Approval by the European Medicines Agency would add another vaccine to the EU’s armory against the global pandemic as the bloc is ramping up booster shots and some countries begin preparing to deliver shots of Pfizer’s vaccine to children aged 5 to 11 years. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)