More than three-quarters of CEOs confident about global economy in 2021: PwC survey

A staff member wearing a face mask stands at a booth for the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. A survey of more than 5,000 chief executives globally has revealed record optimism about economic growth a year after the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Schiefelbein