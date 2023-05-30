NATO to send 700 more troops to Kosovo to help quell violent protests

In this grab taken from video, a view of a car set on fire as KFOR soldiers clash with Kosovo Serbs in the town of Zvecan, northern Kosovo, Monday, May 29, 2023. Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo have clashed with troops from the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping force outside a municipal building. They were trying to take over one of the local government offices where ethnic Albanian mayors entered last week with the help of the authorities. (AP Photo)