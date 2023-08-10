Emmy Awards move to January, placing them firmly in Hollywood's awards season

FILE - This Sept. 22, 2019 file photo shows a view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The strike-delayed 75th Emmy Awards have a new home — one that places them directly in Hollywood's awards season for a change. Fox announced Thursday that the Emmys will air Jan. 15 from the Peacock Theater at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)