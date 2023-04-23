Ed Sheeran hit, Marvin Gaye classic soul of copyright trial

FILE - Ed Sheeran performs at Z100's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball on Dec. 10, 2021, in New York. Jury selection and opening statements are expected to begin Monday, April 24, 2023, in a trial that mashes up Ed Sheeran's “Thinking Out Loud” with Marvin Gaye's “Let's Get It On.” (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)