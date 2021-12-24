Rudolfo Anaya weaved bilingual holiday tale for children

This image provided by Museum of New Mexico Press, shows illustrations in the newly published children's book titled "New Mexico Christmas Story," from Museum of New Mexico Press. The book is written by Rudolfo Anaya with artwork by El Moises and a Spanish translation from Enrique Lamadrid. An author known as the father of Chicano literature left behind a children's tale about Christmas in the American Southwest when he died in 2020 of natural causes. The bilingual tale from Rudolfo Anaya is being published posthumously this year. (Moises Salcedo/ Museum of New Mexico Press via AP)