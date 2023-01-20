Romanian judge grants 30-day extension of Tate detention

US Embassy General Consul in Romania, John Gimbel, center left, exits a police detention center in downtown Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Gimbel went to the preventive arrest facility where divisive influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, holders of dual American and British citizenship, are held on charges of being part of an organized crime group, human trafficking and rape. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)