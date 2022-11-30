Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film

FILE - AWS CEO Andy Jassy discusses a new initiative with the NFL during AWS re:Invent 2019 in Las Vegas, on Dec. 5, 2019. Amazon CEO Jassy said Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, that the company does not have plans to stop selling the antisemitic film that gained notoriety recently after Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out an Amazon link to it. (Isaac Brekken/AP Images for NFL, File)