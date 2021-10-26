Chapelle special spurs Netflix walkout; 'Trans lives matter'

FILE - Actor-comedian Dave Chappelle attends the press conference for "A Star Is Born" at the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Sept. 9, 2018. Critics and supporters of Chappelle’s Netflix special that included anti-transgender comments gathered outside the company’s offices Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, with “Trans Lives Matter” and “Free Speech is a Right” among their competing messages. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)