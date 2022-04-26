US consumers still confident in April, but slightly less so

FILE - A woman presses button to fill up a gas tank at a gas station in East Dundee, Ill., Saturday, March 19, 2022. The Conference Board, a business research group, said Tuesday, April 26, that its consumer confidence index — which takes into account consumers’ assessment of current conditions and their outlook for the future — edged down to 107.3 in April from 107.6 in March. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)