Inquiry issues damning report into Dutch gas drilling

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 file photo, support beams stabilize an historic farm after a series of small tremors caused by decades of gas extraction, in Hunzinge, in Groningen province, northern Netherlands. A parliamentary inquiry released a damning report Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, into the government's handling of lucrative natural gas extraction that caused a string of earthquakes in the northern province of Groningen, saying that authorities put profits before people. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, file)