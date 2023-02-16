Canadian Tire reports Q4 profit and revenue up from year ago

A man wearing a mask walks out of a Canadian Tire store in Toronto on March 18, 2020. Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. reported its fourth-quarter profit and sales were up compared with year ago. The retailer says it earned net income attributable to shareholders of $531.9 million or $9.09 per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Dec. 31, up from $508.5 million or $8.34 per diluted share a year earlier. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn