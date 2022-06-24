EU leaders tackle inflation, energy shocks from Russia's war

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, greets Ireland's Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, right, during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, June 24, 2022. EU leaders were set to discuss economic topics at their summit in Brussels Friday amid inflation, high energy prices and a cost of living crisis. At center is European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)