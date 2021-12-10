S&P/TSX composite down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Currency traders talk each other near screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won, right, at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Friday as a rally cooled and investors waited for U.S. inflation data that might influence a Federal Reserve decision on when to roll back economic stimulus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Ahn Young-joon