The AP Interview: US trade rep. sees opportunity in recovery

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai gestures during an interview with The Associated Press in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, May 20, 2022. With world economies all suffering from more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic and global supply problems exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the United States has an "incredible opportunity" to engage with other nations from a common playing field and forge new partnerships and agreements, the top U.S. trade negotiator told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)