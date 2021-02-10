Union approves deal with Chicago schools to return to class

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2021, file photo, Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson speaks during a news conference as Mayor Lori Lightfoot, background, listens at City Hall in Chicago. The Chicago Teachers Union has approved a deal with the nation’s third-largest school district to get students back to class during the coronavirus pandemic, union officials announced early Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, File)