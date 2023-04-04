Credit Suisse investors slam failures as chairman apologizes

Swiss bank Credit Suisse Chairman Axel P. Lehmann, left, and CEO Ulrich Koerner, right, at the end of the annual shareholders' meeting of the Swiss banking group Tuesday, April 4, 2023 in Zurich, Switzerland. The chairman of Credit Suisse has apologized to shareholders for failures and acknowledged the shock and anger felt as the 167-year-old Swiss bank is set to be swallowed up by rival UBS in a government-arranged takeover.(Michael Buholzer/Keystone via AP)