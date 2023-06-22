In Europe's empty churches, prayer and confessions make way for drinking and dancing

People stand in back of ropes for a climbing wall in the repurposed Saint-Antoine church in Brussels, Belgium, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Across Europe, the continent that nurtured Christianity for most of two millennia, many churches, convents, beguinages and chapels stand empty as faith and church attendance have dwindled over the past half century. Many are now been repurposed to preserve their historical and architectural relevance, while others have opened up to non-religious activities to expand their use. (AP Photo/Sylvain Plazy)