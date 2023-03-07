US sues to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines

FILE - A JetBlue Airways Airbus A320, left, passes a Spirit Airlines Airbus A320 as it taxis on the runway, July 7, 2022, at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The Biden administration wants to block JetBlue from buying Spirit Airlines, saying the deal would reduce competition and hurt travelers. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)