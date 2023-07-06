Andrew Tate loses appeal against house arrest in Romania as human trafficking case continues

Andrew Tate gives a thumbs up while posing with a fan upon exiting the Court of Appeal in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, July 6, 2023. Andrew Tate, the divisive social media personality and former professional kickboxer who is charged in Romania with rape, human trafficking, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women, lost an appeal on Thursday against a court's earlier decision to keep him under house arrest, his spokesperson said. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)