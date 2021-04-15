Toyota recalls Venza SUVs to fix air bag wiring problem

This Aug. 15, 2019 file photo shows the Toyota logo on a dealership in Manchester, N.H. Toyota is recalling nearly 280,000 Venza SUVs in the U.S., Thursday, April 15, 2021, because a wiring problem could stop the side air bags from inflating in a crash. The recall covers Venzas from the 2009 through 2015 model years. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)