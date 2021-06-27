Banff is packed, but lack of international visitors leaves many businesses struggling

The empty streets of Banff are seen as Parks Canada is restricting vehicles in the national parks and national historic sites due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Banff, Alta., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Even as Alberta plans to drop nearly all COVID-19 restrictions on July 1st, local businesses and the Banff National Park's tourism board say they'll be sorely missing international tourists for a second peak summer season in a row. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh