TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,120.74, down 97.47):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $40.50 on 8.3 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 22 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $48.07 on 7.3 million shares.
Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up two cents, or 3.33 per cent, to 62 cents on 5.7 million shares.
Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 3.33 per cent, to $3.72 on 5.4 million shares.
Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 64 cents, or 2.58 per cent, to $25.44 on 5.4 million shares.
Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 1.89 per cent, to $5.39 on 5.3 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace and Defense. Down $5.73, or 8.49 per cent, to $61.79. Despite supply chain snarls, Bombardier boosted its second-quarter revenues amid ongoing demand for business jets as deliveries and aftermarket services ramped up, said CEO Éric Martel. In the quarter ended June 30, the plane maker boosted revenue by eight per cent year over year on the back of 29 jet deliveries and a big leap in income from repairs and parts replacement for some of the 5,000-odd Bombardier planes that ply the skies globally.
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX:SNC). Construction. Up $3.82, or 10.08 per cent, to $41.70. Less than five years after it embarked on a program of streamlining, SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. aims to blaze a "methodical" trail of mergers and acquisitions starting as early as 2024, its CEO said. The fresh blueprint comes as SNC looks to wrap up a strategic review — complete with selloffs — and keep chipping away at a costly backlog of big, over-budget rail contracts. It also lands as the Montreal-based company raised its financial forecast for the year on the heels of healthy organic revenue growth. On Thursday, SNC projected organic revenue growth of between 12 and 15 per cent in 2023, more than doubling its previous prediction of between five and seven per cent.
Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSX:MFI). Foods. Up $1.45, or 5.21 per cent, to $29.27. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. said it lost $53.7 million in its most recent quarter as it grappled with inflation and other market headwinds. The Mississauga, Ont.- based food company's net loss for the second quarter amounted to 44 cents per basic share compared with a net loss of $54.6 million or 44 cents per basic share a year earlier. But there are some signs that pressures are easing, the company's CEO told analysts.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published August 3, 2023.