Unifor Detroit Three autoworkers vote for strike mandate, mirrors U.S. counterpart

A strong strike mandate from the Canadian auto workers, adding to the simultaneous autoworkers' negotiations south of the border, is making for an exciting time for the automotive industry in North America, says Steven Tufts at York University. Supporters for Unifor, the national union representing auto workers, attend a rally within view of General Motors headquarters, background, in Windsor, Ont., Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESSAP-Carlos Osorio