S&P/TSX composite edges higher in late-morning trading, loonie rises again

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading as gains in the base metal sector helped offset losses in health care and technology stocks, while the loonie continued to rise against the U.S. dollar.
The S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.15 points at 19,481.89.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 291.06 points at 35,068.82. The S&P 500 index was down 3.75 points at 4,228.85, while the Nasdaq composite was down 224.27 points at 3,527.97.
The Canadian dollar traded for 82.72 cents US compared with 82.26 cents US on Friday.
The June crude contract was down 33 cents at US$64.57 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.92 per mmBTU.
The June gold contract was up US$6.60 at US$1,837.90 an ounce and the July copper contract was down four cents at US$4.71 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10, 2021.
