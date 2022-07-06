Microsoft's Activision Blizzard bid faces UK antitrust probe

FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles. Microsoft’s purchase of video game publisher Activision Blizzard faces antitrust scrutiny in the U.K., where competition regulators say they’ve opened an initial inquiry into the $69 billion deal. The Competition and Markets Authority said Wednesday, July 6, 2022, it has started looking into whether the transaction would result “in a substantial lessening of competition” in the United Kingdom. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)