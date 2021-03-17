Fed expects to keep its key rate near zero through 2023

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell appears before the Senate Banking Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Fed survey released Wednesday, March 3, 2021, said that reports on consumer spending and auto sales were mixed last month, while overall manufacturing showed moderate gains despite supply-side constraints. The report, known as the beige book, is based on surveys conducted by the Fed‚Äôs 12 regional banks. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)