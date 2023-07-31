Xplore to offer faster rural satellite internet following Jupiter 3 launch

In a time exposure, a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches from Cape Canaveral, Fla., Friday, July 26, 2023. The rocket carried the Jupiter 3 satellite to orbit for EchoStar. Canadian rural internet provider Xplore Inc. says it will offer high-speed internet to those in remote locations this fall following Friday's launch of the Jupiter 3 satellite to space.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP- Malcolm Denemark/Florida Today via AP