Supporters of protesting Indian farmers scuffle with police

Policemen push back people shouting slogans during a protest held to show support to farmers who have been on a months-long protest, in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. Indian authorities Tuesday heavily ramped up security along three main protest sites outside New Delhi's border, using cemented iron spikes, steel barricades and deployed hundreds of police in riot gear in their latest attempt to thwart the growing farmers' protest on the edges of the capital. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)