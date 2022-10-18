EU faces battle to keep energy prices from tanking economy

FILE - A woman pushes her car to reach a gas station, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 in Nanterre, outside Paris. Strikes in the French refineries of TotalEnergies group continued Friday, heavily disrupting fuel supplies. European Union leaders enter a crucial stretch this week to make sure runaway energy prices and short supplies do not further tank their struggling economies and foment unrest. At the same time, they need to keep all 27 members united in their opposition of Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)