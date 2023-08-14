TORONTO - Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:
Toronto Stock Exchange (20,290.54, up 117.03):
Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 26 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $42.40 on 19.6 million shares.
Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.47, or 2.98 per cent, to $47.91 on 14.6 million shares.
Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN). Healthcare. Down two cents, or 5.77 per cent, to 25 cents on 11.6 million shares.
Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 21 cents, or 0.80 per cent, to $25.97 on 10.3 million shares.
Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $69.81 on 5.8 million shares.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $83.17 on 4.9 million shares.
Companies in the news:
Boralex Inc. (TSX:BLX). Utilities. Up $1.84, or 6.15 per cent, to $31.78. Shares in Boralex Inc. rose Monday after the renewable power producer reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. The company said it earned a profit attributable to shareholders of $19 million, or 19 cents per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, up from $10 million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue from energy sales and feed-in premiums totalled $210 million, up from $168 million in the same quarter last year. The company said the improvement was attributable to the commissioning of assets and to high electricity prices in France as well as the acquisition of wind assets in the United States.
Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT). Transportation. Up $6.77, or 7.25 per cent, to $100.22. Cargojet Inc. reported net income of $31.1 million in its latest quarter, down from $160.9 million in the same quarter last year as its revenue moved lower. The air cargo company said Monday its profit amounted to $1.68 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, down from $8.20 per diluted share a year earlier. To prepare Cargojet to ride the current economic cycle, Cargojet chief executive Ajay Virmani said the company, which provides air cargo services to major cities across North America with a fleet of 40 aircraft, shifted its focus to cost management and rightsizing its network.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2023.