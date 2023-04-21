Music to Trump's ears: Whitewashing Jan. 6 riot with song

FILE - Pages from the Department of Justice motion to oppose the conditional release of Timothy Hale-Cusanelli ahead of his trial on charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, are photographed on May 24, 2022. A song featuring Donald Trump and a choir of prisoners charged with crimes related to the Capitol riot briefly took the No. 1 spot on iTunes last month, edging out Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus. Just one choir member has been identified: Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, now serving four years in prison for his actions during Jan. 6. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick, File)