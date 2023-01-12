Burning Man latest foe of 'green energy' project in Nevada

FILE - The "Man" burns on the Black Rock Desert at Burning Man near Gerlach, Nev., on Aug. 31, 2013. The Burning Man Project and four co-plaintiffs filed a new lawsuit in federal court in Reno this week accusing the Bureau of Land Management of breaking environmental laws in approving Ormat Nevada Inc.'s exploratory drilling in the Black Rock Desert 120 miles (193 kilometers) north of Reno. (Andy Barron /The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP)