Ritchie Bros. shareholders approve acquisition of IAA Inc. at special meeting

VANCOUVER - Shareholders of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc. approved the company’s deal to buy U.S. automotive salvage company IAA Inc. at a meeting Tuesday, the company said in a press release.
The vote capped months of criticism since the acquisition was announced in November.
Shareholders of IAA Inc. also approved the purchase, sealing the deal for an acquisition that required approval from shareholders in both companies.
Ritchie Bros. CEO Ann Fandozzi thanked shareholders for their confidence, and said the firm looks forward to continuing their record of delivering on stakeholder commitments with IAA.
Several Ritchie Bros. shareholders had expressed concerns about the deal and had made it clear they planned to vote against it.
Shareholder advisory firms Glass Lewis and Institutional Shareholder Services had both recommended shareholders vote against the deal, while Egan-Jones recommended they vote yes.
Investment firms Luxor Capital Group LP and Janus Investment Investors both also voiced their opposition to the deal
Janus said it believed the deal would introduce an unnecessary level of risk to Ritchie Bros. shareholders.
The Vancouver-based company offered US$12.80 per share in cash and 52.52 per cent of a Ritchie Bros. for each IAA share, and planned to pay a special one-time dividend of US$1.08 to its own shareholders if the deal passed.
In a press release, IAA Inc. said upon completion of the transaction, IAA shareholders will own approximately 37.2 per cent of the combined company, and Ritchie Bros. shareholders will own approximately 62.8 per cent.
The results are preliminary and the vote breakdown has not been released.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:RBA)