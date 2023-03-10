Erdogan sets May 14 election date as he seeks to extend rule

A man holding a flag with an image of Turkey's founder Mustafa Kemal Ataturk waits with others as Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the leader of the pro-secular, center-left Republican People's Party, or CHP, is nominated by a six-party alliance as its common candidate to challenge President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, March 6, 2023. The alliance on Monday nominated main opposition party leader Kilicdaroglu to challenge Erdogan in elections in May, ending months of uncertainty and bickering that had frustrated their supporters. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici)