China: 2 Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2021, file photo, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands with Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau to announce that Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig have been released from detention in China, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. China's Foreign Ministry said Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, that the two Canadians were released on bail for health reasons. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press via AP, File)