'Cheugy,' 'omicron' among 2021's most mispronounced words

This combination of 2021 photos shows Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Kelce,, left, and Billie Eilish in London. The grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter and Eagles center have something in common, broadcasters have difficulty pronouncing their names. Both Eilish and Kelce, as well as "omicron" made it onto this year's list of most mispronounced words as compiled by the U.S. Captioning Company, which captions and subtitles real-time events on TV and in courtrooms. (Tim Tai/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool, Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)