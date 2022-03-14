COVID-19 cases more than double in China's growing outbreak

A medical worker takes swab samples from a girl for the Covid-19 screening in Yantai city in eastern China's Shandong province Monday, March 14, 2022. China banned most people from leaving a coronavirus-hit northeastern province and mobilized military reservists Monday as the fast-spreading "stealth omicron" variant fuels the country's biggest outbreak since the start of the pandemic two years ago. (Chinatopix via AP)