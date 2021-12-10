2 artists charged with faking Native American heritage

A person browses offerings in the Raven's Nest Treasure shop in Pike Place Market, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Seattle. Two artists are facing federal charges that they faked Native American heritage to sell works the shop and another gallery in downtown Seattle. The men were charged separately with violating the Indian Arts and Crafts Act, which prohibits misrepresentation in marketing American Indian or Alaska Native arts and crafts. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)