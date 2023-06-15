Twitter worst among major social media platforms when it comes to LGBTQ+ safety, GLAAD says

FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses prior to his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, May 15, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Lawyers seeking to bring a class-action lawsuit against Tesla submitted declarations Monday, June 5, 2023, in Alameda County Superior Court from 240 Black workers who testified to rampant racism and discrimination at the electric car maker's Fremont factory in Northern California. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File)