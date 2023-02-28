TORONTO - Scotiabank reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago.
The bank says it earned $1.77 billion or $1.36 per diluted share for the quarter ended Jan. 31, down from a profit of $2.74 billion or $2.14 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier.
Revenue totalled $7.98 billion, down from $8.05 billion.
Provisions for credit losses amounted to $638 million, up from a provision of $222 million in the same quarter last year.
On an adjusted basis, Scotiabank says it earned $1.85 per diluted share compared with an adjusted profit of $2.15 per diluted share a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.03 per share according to estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2023.
Companies in this story: (TSX:BNS)