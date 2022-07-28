Sympathetic portrayal of Alex Jones rebuked as 'hypocrisy'

Scarlett Lewis, left, and Neil Heslin, right, the parents of 6-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis, rise once Judge Maya Guerra Gamble begins the third day of trial Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Travis County Courthouse. The parents are seeking two awards of $150 million from Austin-based conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in court. Jones has been found to have defamed the parents of a Sandy Hook student for calling the attack a hoax. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)